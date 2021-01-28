PAF Buying J-10C? J-10C Model With Interesting Serial Number Spotted at PAF Base Masroor
J-10C plaque for PAF squadron Bandits
An interesting photo of the Chinese Chengdu J-10 Single-engine, lightweight fighter aircraft model spotted at PAF AB Masroor is circulating on social media.
The interesting thing about the J-10C model is the serial number of “21-601” and PAF squadron Bandits marking on it.
No. 7 Squadron, nicknamed the Bandits, is a fighter squadron of the Pakistan Air Force situated at PAF Base Masroor, Karachi which operates Dassault Mirage III fighters jets. Looks like PAF has finally decided to buy J-10C which
which would replace old Mirage jets.
While the option for acquiring the J-10 jets had been on Pakistan’s table for quite some time it was halted with the joint production of the JF-17 fighter jets. Pakistan started discussing the purchase of the Chinese J-10 in 2009, but after the talk of joint production of the JF-17 jet started, it was put on hold. After the Rafale jet came to the Indian Air Force, Pakistan started that discussion again.
In September , 2020 Indian media sources claimed that the high-level government officers have informed that the discussions have resumed again among the Pakistani and Chinese officials for the procurement of J-10C jets for the PAF. Along with the J-10, Pakistan has also requested the PL-10 and PL-15 short-range and long-range air to air missiles.
According to sources, a 13-member team of Pakistani officials went to China on October 22 to finalize the deal. China and Pakistan finalized the discussion of buying 50 J-10 (CE) fighter jets.
The J-10CE (the export version of the J-10C), is expected to neutralize some of the Indian threats and pose an additional challenge for the Indian Air Force. Like the F-16, the J-10 possesses a highly agile, aerodynamically unstable airframe that is stabilized by a computer in its fly-by-wire flight control system. The J-10C model is believed to have capabilities similar to a 4.5-generation fighter jet something similar to Indian Rafales.
The most significant enhancement is the inclusion of an AESA radar. AESA radars are the current gold standard in air warfare, boasting higher resolution, and greater discretion, and resistance to jamming. rs on its latest fighters.
Powered by a Russian engine giving it a maximum static thrust of approximately 123 kN, the single-engine tail-less canard delta wing J-10C is an upgraded version of its predecessors, sporting an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) fire control radar and is made of composite materials for high strength and lower weight.
J-10C also participated in the recently concluded Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” At PAF Base Bholari. Surprisingly, the J-10C was not sporting any markings of PLAAF, nor an identification number. However, the J-11BS arrived in normal livery.
China’s J-10C and J-11B fighters simulated India’s Rafale and Su-30 jets respectively in mock battles at the recently concluded Shaheen-9 China-Pakistan air exercises.
Many aspects of the J-10C mid-sized fighter jet, including the size, aerodynamic characteristics, aviation and weapon systems and overall combat capability, are comparable to the France-made Rafale, a type of fighter jet in service with the Indian Air Force, Fu said, noting that the J-11B heavy fighter jet has very similar appearance with India’s Su-30 fighter jet but with superior avionics system.
During Shaheen-9, air forces from both sides focused on “large scale confrontation, including large scale aerial battles and use of forces in mass and close-quarters aerial support,” CCTV said. More than 200 sorties were conducted by both sides, to boost combat capabilities in learning from each other.
