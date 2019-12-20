Paf and J-10c

graphican said: I wonder how does this equation go between JF17 and J10s. Click to expand...

Hi-Low Mix I presume. Thankfully there looks to be enough Block 3 orders from the PAF and foreign customers, that the Air Force could presumably procure its Block 3 birds and then shift to procuring more J-10s and the facilities to maintain and rebuild them, while making JF-17 for foreign customers, which would partially finance the J-10 procurements and facilities upgrades.Once each JF-17 needs an MLU, they (PAF and Foreign operators) could go back to Kamra and get rebuilt to the latest structural standards like the F-16s SLEP, and the engine improved with the latest parts, and avionics upgraded, etc. etc. etc. all this creating an industry that creates business and jobs for decades to come.