PAF and IAF Active Duty Inventory/ Assets in February 2019 Conflict

At the time when Pakistan and India are engaged in some air warfare, it looks good idea to me that an active service war capable assets' inventory is published. I do not have any source other than Wikipedia about which I cannot be sure how current and accurate the inventory is. Moreover, this thread may belong to some other forum like 'war history' (it will surely belong to it after a few days).
IAF
Combat Aircraft
MiG-21 Russia Fighter Bison 113
MiG-27 Russia Ground attack MiG-27ML 44
MiG-29 Russia Multirole MiG-29UPG 66
HAL Tejas India Multirole Mk 1 12
Mirage 2000 France Multirole 2000 H/I 41
Sukhoi Su-30 Russia Multirole Su-30MKI 242
Dassault Rafale France Multirole EH/DH 0
SEPECAT Jaguar UK Ground attack IM/IS 91
Total Combat Ready planes 609 (?)
Early Warning
EMB-145 Brazil AEW&C Netra 2 Equipped with a DRDO-developed AEW&C system -
Beriev A-50 Soviet Union AEW&C A-50EI 3
ECM
Gulfstream III United States EW / ELINT SRA 3
PAF
F-16 Fighting FalconUnited States of America Jet Multirole 85
Suggested Edit: F 16 = 76
CAC/PAC JF-17 ThunderChina /Pakistan Jet Multirole 99 -
Suggested Edit: JF 17 = 116 / 120 / about 130
Dassault Mirage IIIFrance Jet Multirole, Reconnaissance 0
Dassault Mirage 5France Jet Attack 82
Chengdu F-7
F-7P/PGChina Jet Interceptor 60
Total Combat Ready planes 326 (?)
Early Warning
Saab 2000 Erieye
Erieye HorizonSweden Propeller AEW&C 3
Shaanxi ZDK-03
Y-8F600China Propeller AEW&C 4
ECM
Dassault Falcon 20
DA-20France Jet ESM, ECM 3
