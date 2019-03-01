PAF and IAF Active Duty Inventory/ Assets in February 2019 Conflict

Wrong.First of all, the PAF has 76 Vipers and 100 Thunders. The rest are Mirages and Fishcans.The total number of fighter/attack aircraft is around 680, a lot of the Mirages and Fishcans are used as conversion trainers but they're still fit for combat service.It's worth noting that the Mirages and Fishcans have been extensively upgraded to meet more modern requirements, with the Mirages able to use advanced weaponry like Ra'ad.PAF pilots have also proven throughout Indo-Pak history that they are far more skilled. Not only that, but the IAF has more serviceability issues, and lacks a sufficient number of pilots to man all of it's aircraft.Here's an article discussing how PAF Vipers beat Typhoons three times in a row: