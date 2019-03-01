What's new

PAF and IAF Active Duty Inventory/ Assets in February 2019 Conflict

Anotherangle

Anotherangle

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2012
196
0
86
Country
Pakistan
Location
Afghanistan
At the time when Pakistan and India are engaged in some air warfare, it looks good idea to me that an active service war capable assets' inventory is published. I do not have any source other than Wikipedia about which I cannot be sure how current and accurate the inventory is. Moreover, this thread may belong to some other forum like 'war history' (it will surely belong to it after a few days).
IAF
Combat Aircraft
MiG-21 Russia Fighter Bison 113
MiG-27 Russia Ground attack MiG-27ML 44
MiG-29 Russia Multirole MiG-29UPG 66
HAL Tejas India Multirole Mk 1 12
Mirage 2000 France Multirole 2000 H/I 41
Sukhoi Su-30 Russia Multirole Su-30MKI 242
Dassault Rafale France Multirole EH/DH 0
SEPECAT Jaguar UK Ground attack IM/IS 91

Total Combat Ready planes 609 (?)

Early Warning
EMB-145 Brazil AEW&C Netra 2 Equipped with a DRDO-developed AEW&C system -
Beriev A-50 Soviet Union AEW&C A-50EI 3

ECM
Gulfstream III United States EW / ELINT SRA 3

PAF

F-16 Fighting Falcon
United States of America Jet Multirole 85
Suggested Edit: F 16 = 76
CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder
China /
Pakistan Jet Multirole 99 -
Suggested Edit: JF 17 = 116 / 120 / about 130
Dassault Mirage III
France Jet Multirole, Reconnaissance 0
Dassault Mirage 5
France Jet Attack 82
Chengdu F-7
F-7P/PG
China Jet Interceptor 60

Total Combat Ready planes 326 (?)
Early Warning
Saab 2000 Erieye
Erieye Horizon
Sweden Propeller AEW&C 3
Shaanxi ZDK-03
Y-8F600
China Propeller AEW&C 4

ECM
Dassault Falcon 20
DA-20
France Jet ESM, ECM 3
 
Last edited:
A

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,046
9
4,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
honestly the only fighter in IAF are the Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI

but unfortunately the pilots are totally doing a bad advertisement for them

Those Mig29 even upgraded ones have never achieved anything
 
Taimur Khurram

Taimur Khurram

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 15, 2015
8,684
9
9,210
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wrong.

First of all, the PAF has 76 Vipers and 100 Thunders. The rest are Mirages and Fishcans.

The total number of fighter/attack aircraft is around 680, a lot of the Mirages and Fishcans are used as conversion trainers but they're still fit for combat service.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_Air_Force#Aircraft

It's worth noting that the Mirages and Fishcans have been extensively upgraded to meet more modern requirements, with the Mirages able to use advanced weaponry like Ra'ad.

PAF pilots have also proven throughout Indo-Pak history that they are far more skilled. Not only that, but the IAF has more serviceability issues, and lacks a sufficient number of pilots to man all of it's aircraft.

Here's an article discussing how PAF Vipers beat Typhoons three times in a row:

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2011/06/08/eurofighter_beaten_by_f16/
 
Last edited:
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
6,769
221
17,977
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Right now numbers don't matter. Both sides have very capable aircrafts. Exploitation of capabilities of these aircrafts matter the most. Training standard. Strategy and tactics. Warfare doctrines. PAF has just 18 F-16 Block 52+ and these are a thorn for IAF. Throw in a mix of 1-2 Mirage III, 1 JF-17 and 1 F-16 in the air and the combination will be hard to handle. Different technologies, different strengths and weaknesses, complimenting each other.
 
SSGcommandoPAK

SSGcommandoPAK

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 16, 2015
2,087
0
3,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Anotherangle said:
At the time when Pakistan and India are engaged in some air warfare, it looks good idea to me that an active service war capable assets' inventory is published. I do not have any source other than Wikipedia about which I cannot be sure how current and accurate the inventory is. Moreover, this thread may belong to some other forum like 'war history' (it will surely belong to it after a few days).
IAF
Combat Aircraft
MiG-21 Russia Fighter Bison 113
MiG-27 Russia Ground attack MiG-27ML 44
MiG-29 Russia Multirole MiG-29UPG 66
HAL Tejas India Multirole Mk 1 12
Mirage 2000 France Multirole 2000 H/I 41
Sukhoi Su-30 Russia Multirole Su-30MKI 242
Dassault Rafale France Multirole EH/DH 0
SEPECAT Jaguar UK Ground attack IM/IS 91

Total Combat Ready planes 609 (?)

Early Warning
EMB-145 Brazil AEW&C Netra 2 Equipped with a DRDO-developed AEW&C system -
Beriev A-50 Soviet Union AEW&C A-50EI 3

ECM
Gulfstream III United States EW / ELINT SRA 3

PAF

F-16 Fighting Falcon
United States of America Jet Multirole 85
CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder
China /
Pakistan Jet Multirole 99 -
Dassault Mirage III
France Jet Multirole, Reconnaissance 0
Dassault Mirage 5
France Jet Attack 82
Chengdu F-7
F-7P/PG
China Jet Interceptor 60

Total Combat Ready planes 326 (?)
Early Warning
Saab 2000 Erieye
Erieye Horizon
Sweden Propeller AEW&C 3
Shaanxi ZDK-03
Y-8F600
China Propeller AEW&C 4

ECM
Dassault Falcon 20
DA-20
France Jet ESM, ECM 3
Click to expand...
JF-17s - 116 + please correct !
7 Squadrons
16*7=116 aircrafts !
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,603
8
3,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On paper, IAF beats PAF hands down. But, thankfully, its all in the paper. In reality, IAF ... uh nevermind. You all know the truth.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top