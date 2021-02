TNT said: Typical stupid indians trying to find something to boast about even if embarrassed and slapped like a b**** Click to expand...

If you listen to this characters full media brief, he claims that Abhinandan was shot down over Indian territory but his parachute drifted into Pakistan and no one in India has the brains to ask that how did his several ton MiG aircraft also managed to drift into Pakistan.....obviously trying to cover up the fact that Abhinandan didn't have a clue of his location and was flying both deaf and blind.