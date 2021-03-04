What's new

PAF Airchief Meets Sri Lankan PM - attended SLAF's 70th anniversary Parade as Guest of Honour

alibaz said:
I think there is something more than participation in 70th anniversary events. Fingers crossed.
Don't hold your breath.

Every time our people meet someone, that's the first thing that comes to mind as if something is up behind the scenes.

We had high hopes on Malaysia too a lil' over a year back when one of our Thunders stayed back after an Air Show there.
 
Trailer23 said:
Don't hold your breath.

Every time our people meet someone, that's the first thing that comes to mind as if something is up behind the scenes.

We had high hopes on Malaysia too a lil' over a year back when one of our Thunders stayed back after an Air Show there.
We may expect something since we are interested in certain things. Keep in mind man with striking military bearing is also in SL with his flying machines.
 
Even if you do not consider the technical merits of JF-17 v Tejas, I think JF-17 has a good shot. Has 2 export customers already, in widespread PAF service, Chinese support and of course SLAF and PAF have deep cooperation and PAF trains a lot of SLAF officers. Only thing stopping this is how scared Sri Lanka is of India I guess....
 
in my view
Sri Lanka has to weigh the potential reprisal from India. Indians dictate their policy on all countries except Pakistan in the south east Asia/ sub continent. agreeing to buy Pak/China Jets may invite extreme response from India. in terms of embargoes and other restrictions.
unless china and Pakistan step up to help Sri Lanka in some form I dont see anything major.
 
Irfan Baloch said:
in my view
Sri Lanka has to weigh the potential reprisal from India. Indians dictate their policy on all countries except Pakistan in the south east Asia/ sub continent. agreeing to buy Pak/China Jets may invite extreme response from India. in terms of embargoes and other restrictions.
unless china and Pakistan step up to help Sri Lanka in some form I dont see anything major.
I'm bit dismayed at this since unlike say Nepal, Sri Lanka is not land locked. I mean even Nepal nowadays doesn't hesitate to show Indians the birdie so not sure how Sri Lanka is under pressure.
 
LCA also flew a display routine in Sri Lanka during the celebrations.


JF-17 has limited to no chance of sale there but there are other aspects of Pak-Sri Lankan relationships besides jet sales that are important and maintained.
 
