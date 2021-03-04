PAF Airchief Meets Sri Lankan PM - attended SLAF's 70th anniversary Parade as Guest of Honour

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 35,209
- 164
- Country
-
- Location
-
Don't hold your breath.I think there is something more than participation in 70th anniversary events. Fingers crossed.
Uncross your fingers please.I think there is something more than participation in 70th anniversary events. Fingers crossed.
We may expect something since we are interested in certain things. Keep in mind man with striking military bearing is also in SL with his flying machines.Don't hold your breath.
Every time our people meet someone, that's the first thing that comes to mind as if something is up behind the scenes.
We had high hopes on Malaysia too a lil' over a year back when one of our Thunders stayed back after an Air Show there.
I'm bit dismayed at this since unlike say Nepal, Sri Lanka is not land locked. I mean even Nepal nowadays doesn't hesitate to show Indians the birdie so not sure how Sri Lanka is under pressure.in my view
Sri Lanka has to weigh the potential reprisal from India. Indians dictate their policy on all countries except Pakistan in the south east Asia/ sub continent. agreeing to buy Pak/China Jets may invite extreme response from India. in terms of embargoes and other restrictions.
unless china and Pakistan step up to help Sri Lanka in some form I dont see anything major.
Indian air chief ki sehat dekh k bhi thali hi sahi gift haiMeanwhile World Hunger Index me india ki ranking dekhte hue padosi air cheif ko thali gift ki gyi he
(No offence intended) View attachment 722060
Such a fat $** this little guy in the pic.Meanwhile World Hunger Index me india ki ranking dekhte hue padosi air cheif ko thali gift ki gyi he
(No offence intended) View attachment 722060
Pakistan offered $50m credit line to SL for defence procurement. Let's see.