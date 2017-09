I had mentioned it earlier on the forum, that their isn't an aircraft in PLAAF inventory that PAF pilots haven't flown in, and aren't familiar with. To the extent that they help them strategize as well. Their cooperation is exemplary no doubt.Besides, PAF pilots flying PLAAF a/c's gives them the leverage, that should hostilities break out, J-11 squadrons (as well as other aircrafts, including @MastanKhan and my favorite JH7), could be flown in on a moments notice.This particular exercise, with J11 & JH7 wasn't a coincidence.