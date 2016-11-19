PAF, AAF drill explores Antarctic wilderness
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman met the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team, which returned from its first-ever expedition to Antarctic Peninsula.
The expedition, carrying the slogan 'Beat The Extreme' was planned in collaboration with the Argentinean Air Force (AAF). Argentinean Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich was also present on the occasion.
The air chief appreciated resilience of the PAF team in extreme weather conditions of the Antarctic region. He thanked the Argentinean government for extending this opportunity to PAF personnel and hoped that the bilateral relations between both the countries and air forces would continue to strengthen even further.
He invited the AAF team to visit Pakistan next year for an expedition to the northern areas of Pakistan.
Earlier, an AAF aircraft airlifted a four-member PAF team from Rio Gallegos to Marambio Base, an Argentinean base in Antarctic Peninsula. The team along with the Argentinean counterparts conducted an exercise in the Antarctic wilderness facing extreme weather conditions.
Situated in the Antarctic region of the Southern Hemisphere, Antarctica - the fifth largest continent - contains the South Pole. About 98% Antarctica is covered by ice that averages 1.9km (6,200ft) in thickness.
