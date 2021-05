Dr Naveed Iftikhar speaks 56:51 onwards. 200% what @Bilal Khan (Quwa) , many others, and I have been saying about research in Pakistan.Especially pertinent is the discussion on how the US defence complex works ( 1:01:10 ) and what we do wrong ( 1:03:28 ).Why talent leaves Pakistan ( 1:06:10 I recommend everyone interested in defence research in Pakistan to watch these parts especially.