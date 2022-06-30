What's new

Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion ($4.7 Billion USD) to GDP in a year: BBS

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,290
-5
12,694

Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion to GDP in a year: BBS​

FE Team | Published: June 25, 2022 21:58:02| Updated: June 26, 2022 08:23:57
1656172681.jpg


Newly-inaugurated Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in one year, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The estimated amount is equal to1.2 per cent of GDP, reports UNB.

Bridges Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has taken loans of Tk 301.93 billion from the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance.

The Bridges Division would pay the loans in 36 years along with 1 per cent interest. The money will be collected as tolls from the vehicles that will travel through the Padma Bridge.

The government has already fixed toll rates on vehicles. There are two types of toll collection on the largest bridge in the country. One of these is that tolls can be paid directly.

Drivers will also be able to pay the toll by showing the card by recharging in advance. Vehicles do not have to stop for this at the toll plaza.

Padma Bridge Project Director Shafiqul Islam said the Padma Bridge, the biggest project ever in the country, was built with the money of the people of the country.

“After the inauguration, the toll of the bridge will be collected by Korea Express Corporation and China Major Bridge Company. The government has already appointed them,” he said.

Shafiqul said the money spent to construct the bridge would come up in 30 to 35 years.

However, if the estimated toll collection target is achieved timely, it will be possible to collect the full cost of the bridge in 20 to 25 years

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion to GDP in a year: BBS

Newly-inaugurated Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in one year, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The estimated amount is equal to1.2 per cent of GDP, reports UNB. Bridges Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
4,579
-60
3,861
Country
India
Location
India
Seems like BBS has already decided on how much to increase GDP on account of Padma Bridge. Advance congrats for next year growth.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Padma Bridge: Target to generate 1,600C a year in tolls
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
PadmaBridge
P
Luosifen
Toll rates for Bangladesh's largest Padma Bridge fixed
Replies
12
Views
527
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity
Replies
8
Views
310
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Japan “keen to join” 2nd Padma Bridge construction efforts: Ambassador
Replies
8
Views
400
bluesky
B
B
Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts
Replies
0
Views
225
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom