Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion ($4.7 Billion USD) to GDP in a year: BBS

FE Team | Published: June 25, 2022 21:58:02| Updated: June 26, 2022 08:23:57Newly-inaugurated Padma Bridge will add Tk 423.62 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in one year, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).The estimated amount is equal to1.2 per cent of GDP, reports UNB.Bridges Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has taken loans of Tk 301.93 billion from the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance.The Bridges Division would pay the loans in 36 years along with 1 per cent interest. The money will be collected as tolls from the vehicles that will travel through the Padma Bridge.The government has already fixed toll rates on vehicles. There are two types of toll collection on the largest bridge in the country. One of these is that tolls can be paid directly.Drivers will also be able to pay the toll by showing the card by recharging in advance. Vehicles do not have to stop for this at the toll plaza.Padma Bridge Project Director Shafiqul Islam said the Padma Bridge, the biggest project ever in the country, was built with the money of the people of the country.“After the inauguration, the toll of the bridge will be collected by Korea Express Corporation and China Major Bridge Company. The government has already appointed them,” he said.Shafiqul said the money spent to construct the bridge would come up in 30 to 35 years.However, if the estimated toll collection target is achieved timely, it will be possible to collect the full cost of the bridge in 20 to 25 years