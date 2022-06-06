Factory owners have also demanded that gas be brought through a pipeline from Bhola so that they can manufacture products in competition with Dhaka and Chattogram, said the Barishal Chamber chief

Padma Bridge to create 2 lakh new jobs in Barishal: Chamber chief Factory owners have also demanded that gas be brought through a pipeline from Bhola so that they can manufacture products in competition with Dhaka and Chattogram, said the Barishal Chamber chief

06 June, 2022, 11:05 pmLast modified: 06 June, 2022, 11:10 pmUnder-construction Padma bridge. Photo: BSSUnder-construction Padma bridge. Photo: BSSVarious manufacturing plants in ready-made garments, medicine, tourism, transportation, and commodity sectors are sprouting up fast in six districts of the division."In my estimate, at least 2 lakh jobs will be created soon after the opening of the country's longest bridge. Many garment factory owners have already started building infrastructure at different spots by the highway connecting Barishal and Payra Port," Saidur Rahman Rintu, president of Barishal Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.Factory owners have also demanded that gas be brought through a pipeline from Bhola so that they can manufacture products in competition with Dhaka and Chattogram, said the Barishal Chamber chief.Around 50,000 people will get the chance to work in the apparel sector alone, while manufacturing plants of other companies will create opportunities for an additional 50,000 people, he said."The tourism sector will also employ a good number of people as there are numerous tourist spots in the division which will now be easily accessible to visitors because of the bridge," Saidur Rahman Rintu added.Amir Hossain, the proprietor of Alex Shoes in Barishal, said that his factory production will be doubled once road communication with Dhaka improves."At present, around 50 people are working here but the number of workers will go up to 200 after the inauguration of the bridge," he said.Tawhid Hossain Jamal, owner of Jim Food Products in Barishal BSCIC, said, "Around 150 people are working in my company now.The number will double after the bridge opens. I will have to ramp up production as sending products to the capital will take much less time and hassle."Mizanur Rahman, chairman of Fortune Group, has plans to open another agro-based factory in Patuakhali, where at least 1,000 jobs will be created."I have taken a six-acre plot in the Jhalakathi BSCIC area for opening a technology company where 10,000 people will get employment opportunities," he said.Construction work on the factory will begin after the opening of the Padma Bridge as construction materials can be transported easily then," said Mizanur Rahman, who is also the president of the BSCIC Industry Owners' Association in Barishal.A good number of agro-based firms are coming forward to open their factories in Barishal because of improved communication with Dhaka, he said, adding that businessmen are thankful to the prime minister for constructing the Padma Bridge."The number of public transports will increase five times in the Barishal region, which will require at least 10,000 more transport workers." said Kawser Hossain Shipon, secretary of the Barishal-Patuakhali Bus Minibus Owners Association, adding that the same situation will be seen in goods transportation."Huge employment will be created in the tourism sector as more people will swarm the tourist spots in the division round the year, particularly in Kuakata," said Motaleb Hossain, secretary of Kuakata Hotel and Motel Owners Association.A number of new hotels and restaurants are under construction now and they will need more people for running their operations, he added.According to 20 factory owners in various sectors, the Padma Bridge has paved the way for boosting their production. With the bridge opening, job opportunities in the region will also increase by 30-50%.Payra Sea Port in Patuakhali will be more effective after the opening of the bridge, requiring more workers for maintenance work, according to businessmen concerned."The demand for healthy salt will surge as the supply capacity will increase because of the bridge. The salt factories will recruit more workers to boost production," said Salek Ahamed Saleh, a salt factory owner and former president of Jhalakathi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.