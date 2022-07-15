Padma Bridge inspires potential rebuild of Kalurghat Bridge in Chittagong The redesigned bridge will include both a rail line and a road

Padma Bridge inspires potential rebuild of Kalurghat Bridge in Chittagong

The redesigned bridge will include both a rail line and a roadFile photo of Kalurghat BridgePimple Barua, ChittagongJuly 16, 2022 2:19 AMA Korean company has proposed a rebuild of the nearly century-old Kalurghat Bridge in Chittagong following the design of the recently launched Padma Multipurpose Bridge.Like the much larger Padma Bridge, the redesigned Kalurghat Bridge will include both a rail line and a road.The preliminary proposal on the proposed location, design, cost, and time-frame of the bridge's construction was presented to the Eastern Railway Authority on July 6 morning by YOOSHIN Engineering Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-owned Exim Bank of Korea.According to railway officials, the two-lane bridge will be built 60m upstream of the existing bridge at a cost of Tk6,341 crore. In an earlier design, the bridge was going to be built at a cost of Tk1,200 crore.Construction can begin as early as next year once the necessary approvals are given and paperwork is completed. It will take about four years to construct the bridge.quoting the preliminary survey, Eastern Railway General Manager Jahangir Hossain said the proposed bridge would have a total length of 780 metres. Each span would be 100 metres long.There will be a total of eight pillars, and the bridge would have a height of 12.2 metres.The organization in charge of the survey will present its final report in August. The tender will be floated after analysing the report. The construction will take roughly four years.Jahangir has high hopes the project will start next year.Kalurghat Bridge focal person Mohammad Golam Mostafa said that the Korea's Economic Development Co-operation Fund (EDCF) has agreed to finance the whole project under favourable conditions.Asked about the five-fold increase in costs, he said: "The new design is nothing like the old design.“Earlier, there was a railway and a road bridge together. In the new proposal, it is a two-storey bridge. The height of the bridge was initially thought to be 7.6 metres, but it has been almost doubled. Since there have been significant modifications to the design, the cost has inevitably gone up.”After the meeting on July 6, MP Moslem Uddin said: "During the inauguration of the third Karnaphuli Bridge in 2010, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the construction of another bridge at Kalurghat.”However, even after the matter was brought up in the Ecnec, the proposal was returned due to various complications. Late Moinuddin Khan Badal, the former MP, also made an effort, he said.“At that time, the construction cost was much less. Some misunderstandings occurred here. However, the difficulty of constructing the bridge has now been minimized,” said lawmaker Moslem.The bridge's proposed design will have several private areas on both sides of the road for traffic in addition to the railroad. It has been recommended to construct bridges on railway property due to the complexity of land acquisition, the MP said.The bridge will provide access to areas of Boalkhali and Patiya upazilas from Chittagong city. Additionally, one of the rail links will connect the port city with Cox's Bazar.The existing 700-yard-long Kalurghat Railway Bridge was built in 1930. Potholes have developed all over the bridge. Every day, thousands of vehicles and a few pairs of trains use the bridge, despite the risks. The bridge is a crucial transport route for many residents of the nearby Boalkhali Upazila. Every day, at least 50,000 people cross the bridge.The railway authorities closed the bridge twice between 2004 and 2012 as it was considered hazardous.