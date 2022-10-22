What's new

PACUS in the making

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
A defence pact for Pakistan to aquire Nuclear subs from China with the blessing of the US is the next step in the evolution of Pakistan's relations with China and the US.

This will be on the lines AUKUS where UK is providing tech to Australia with the blessing of the US.

Remember that Pakistan is the one who mediated the friendship between the US and PRC China to balkanize the USSR.
 
