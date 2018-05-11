Pack up to Peking

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday shared pictures of the disengagement process in the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The pictures and snapshots taken from videos shared by the Indian Army show People's Liberation Army soldiers dismantling camps which were erected across the banks of the lake
