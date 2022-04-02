What's new

'Pack Of Opposition' Tries To Build False Narrative Against Armed Forces Of Pakistan

K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,242
1
4,879
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
There are clips of General Bajwa's address in the Islamabad Security Dialogue where he seems to be opposing the government's policy on the following points. The 'Pack of Opposition' with the help of 'Blacksheeps in Media' and 'Nani Media's Cell' trying hard to build a false narrative by clipping parts of the whole address and presenting/attaching those out of context parts to drive the wedge and malign the Pakistan Armed Forces :
  • Pakistan Armed Forces are now against PMIK Government
  • Pakistan Armed Forces want to be in USA Camp
  • Pakistan Armed Forces condemned the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
  • Pakistan Armed Forces want a peace dialogue with India

Though it is worth watching the whole vlog for the above-mentioned bullets watch from @11:27 onwards:

 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,340
-5
14,381
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Well after what Mushy did , groveling for support from Uncle Sam , anything can be believed. Our Generals need to be stopped from going to the US for training where there is a danger of recruitment with big money and promises.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
74,878
80
122,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I am ready !!!


1648919229447.png


.,.,.,.,.,.,
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,340
-5
14,381
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan army should standby to maintain order and intervene as these greedy politicians fight for power undermining Pakistan's gains, damaging the economy and feuding like school girls. When there is so much free money to be gained they will throw everything at it even pushing Pakistan to the brink of civil war. Democracy or Martial law it is the political partys' choice, behave like humans or be treated like animals.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,829
0
2,133
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bajwa messaging tone is unusually harsh. Seem establishment fixing their qibla towards Washington. How much shall be the course correction, that to be seen.

Coup against IK is perfect though.
  • Estaishment gave clear signal to PDM that we are +Neutral.
  • Now SC has summarily rejected petition against NC.
  • USA might have signaled PDM too.
Fog shall clear soon. It shall be good IK will come back again but without any establishment support which was not that much in the first place either but propaganda matters.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Big Tank
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan on Tuesday
Replies
2
Views
427
Big Tank
Big Tank
HAIDER
Opposition threatens to stage NA sit-in, disrupt OIC moot if no-trust resolution not tabled on Monday
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Trailer23
Trailer23
truthfollower
Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief
Replies
3
Views
366
ascendanti
ascendanti
R
BBC's Stephen Sackur Dismantles Pakistani Opposition's Entire Narrative
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
That Guy
That Guy
313ghazi
IHC orders sealing of Monal Restaurant; goes after armed forces' encroachments in national park
Replies
9
Views
498
Windjammer
Windjammer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom