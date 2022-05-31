What's new

Pacific Islanders snub China by rejecting security pact

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
11,380
2
15,184
Country
United States
Location
United States
China has suffered its first setback in an escalating tug of war with western powers for dominance in the Pacific after it failed to win support from island countries in the region for a comprehensive partnership centred on security.

At a virtual meeting with Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, on Monday, leaders from eight Pacific Island nations agreed to co-operate in five areas including health, disaster management and agriculture. But Wang said that more discussion was needed on the China-Pacific Island Countries Common Development Vision that Beijing had proposed.

The blow to China came after the US and Australia strongly pushed back against Beijing’s efforts to entice more of the small, mostly impoverished Pacific Island nations into its embrace.

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
M

mili

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2022
148
0
157
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Tomorrow they'll report China has suffered a setback in failling to occupy usa.
The indianization of the west continues.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
The China-Solomon Islands Security Deal Changes Everything
Replies
1
Views
291
EternalMortal
E
khansaheeb
China gains a foothold in Australia's backyard
Replies
0
Views
262
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Daniel808
Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China !
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
4K
nang2
nang2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China’s Two-Ocean Strategy Puts India in a Pincer
Replies
1
Views
480
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
‘Laughable’: Chinese military expert says Scott Morrison’s ‘red line’ over Solomons is ‘ridiculous’
Replies
3
Views
430
8888888888888
8

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom