Pace of CPEC remains unaffected amid COVID-19 and fake propagandas

Despite the propagandist approach against CPEC and the outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19, China and Pakistan are committed to the timely completion of CPEC. Time and again, the critics have been trying to sabotage this mega project by spreading rumours of slowdown in execution due to the COVID-19. However, both sides continued to expand the scope of CPEC even in difficult times of epidemic outspread and decided to set two new joint working groups under CPEC. With joint efforts, project is now entering in the second phase and heading without any delay.