South Asia has made remarkable progress in reducing extreme poverty as compared to the rest of the world, but a lot of work has to be done to improve the wellbeing of relatively poor in the region, including in India, a top World Bank official said Wednesday.

“The pace of reduction in extreme poverty is really quite remarkable in South Asia. This decline and extreme poverty are much faster than in the rest of the world,” he said. “Our estimates moving out to 2030 indicate that essentially more than 85 percent of the extreme poor will be in Sub Saharan Africa. So South Asia will just be a relatively small portion of the extreme poor at that point in time,” he said.