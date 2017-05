Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) is upgrading its Super Mushshak training aircraft to make it compatible for counter-insurgency operations, Jane's 360 reported The plane, historically used as a training aircraft, has been integrated with a new glass cockpit and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities by fitting the aircraft with electro-optic/infrared sensor turrets and an L3 Wescam MX-10 surveillance device.After initial aerodynamic and structural analysis, one Chinese-built precision-guided bomb was mounted under each wing of one of the aircraft earlier last month, as the next phase of the initiative seeks to arm the Super Mushshak.Complete Integration will take another three to four months, which includes flight tests and drop tests.The Super Mushshak is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer.The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman , Iran and South Africa. Nigeria bought the aircraft in early 2016 while Qatar bought the trainers in June 2016. The latest buyer of 52 Mushshak planes is Turkey Basic flight training is provided on the aircraft for aspiring pilots.The aircraft has a service ceiling of 22,000 feet, and a maximum speed of 268km/h. Range of the aircraft is reported at 814 kilometres.