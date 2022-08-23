What's new

PAC summons Saqib Nasir, orders to put Azam Khan’s name on ECL

1661276766889.png

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nasir over the matter of the dam fund, while it has been ordered to put the name of former principal secretary Azam Khan in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The meeting of PAC was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, during which PAC member Barjees Tahir said that regarding the advertisements of dam fund, Rs14billion have been spent, while only Rs9billion were collected for the cause of building dam. While another PAC member, Mushahid Hussain Syed demanded to hold the inquiry over the dam fund.

On this occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that former chief justice Saqib Nasir is controversial and he is also answerable over the dam funds. While urging the Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the unconstitutional stay orders over the matter on dam funding.

While issuing the arrest warrants of former principal secretary Azam, the PAC also ordered the FIA and the interior ministry to not let Azam to travel abroad through any airport.

Subsequently, PAC Chairman Noor also discussed the matter of Malam Jabba case, asking NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan (who was presented during the PAC meeting) to tell who closed the Malam Jabba case. In reply, Chairman Aftab Sultan said that the case was closed during the tenure of former NAB chairman Javed Iqbal.
Misuse of KP govt helicopters: PAC directs NAB to make recoveries from Imran Khan, others

PAC also hints at summoning ex-CJP Saqib Nisar over dam fund issue
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the anti-graft watchdog to recover losses from unrelated users of two helicopters under the use of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.
In 2018, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an inquiry into the use of the KP government’s helicopters by 1,800 unrelated persons including ex-PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the tenure of KP ex-CM Pervez Khattak.
The activity incurred a loss of Rs340 million to the provincial exchequer.

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan appeared before the PAC with documents revealing details of misuse of aircraft.
The documents - seen by SAMAA TV - said that 1,800 people including Imran Khan used the helicopters during Khattak’s tenure.
It added that both helicopters were purchased by the Awami National Party (ANP) government in 2010.
PAC learned that between 2014 and 2018, the aircraft were used by 1,800 unrelated persons including Imran Khan.
The collective flight time of Imran Khan alone was 166 hours while the remaining persons used them for 561 hours.
During all these travels, neither the CM nor the governor was onboard.
The documents read that it incurred a loss of Rs340 million which includes fuel, repair, and other expenditures.
PAC was also apprised that the government also rented out these helicopters to private entities too.
In February 2018, then-NAB chairman Javed Iqbal formed a high-level committee comprising officials of the bureau’s KP chapter. However, the matter was later handed over to the provincial government citing NAB’s mandate to investigate the matter.
However, the incumbent NAB chairman has vowed to complete investigation into the case and bring it to the conclusion.

PAC may summon ex-CJP Saqib Nisar​

Meanwhile, PAC also hinted at summoning ex-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar over the dam fund issue.
The committee also directed to issue arrest warrants against ex-PM Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan and barring him from traveling abroad on charges of corruption in the Malam Jabba scandal.
PAC also instructed NAB to complete probe into the Billion Tree Tsunami project in six months and sought details of the Peshawar BRT project in the next meeting.
Hence why its smart not to get invovled in govt work
Enjoy ur private life
 

