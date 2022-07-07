What's new

PAC summons ex-NAB chief for ‘harassing’ Amina Janjua

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan Wednesday accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing Amina Masood Janjua.

During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker narrated that when Janjua attended the meeting of the commission on missing persons Iqbal told her: “She is so beautiful what is the need to get married?”

Following a serious reaction from the committee members, who demanded strict action against the former NAB chairman, the PAC summoned Iqbal on Thursday.


Earlier, the PAC chairman had also hinted toward summoning Iqbal and Tayyaba Gul for investigating the alleged video scandal between the two.

Taking a jibe at Iqbal for considering himself above the law, Noor mentioned that NAB did not send a brief; while the former chairman said that he is going to celebrate Eid ul Adha. However, he has been asked to attend tomorrow’s meeting.

PAC summons ex-NAB chief for 'harassing' Amina Janjua - Daily Times

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan Wednesday accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing Amina Masood Janjua. During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker narrated that when Janjua attended the meeting of the commission on missing...
dailytimes.com.pk
www.geo.tv

Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman

Public Accounts Committee summons Javed Iqbal for investigation
www.geo.tv
 
Tameem

Tameem

Slowly and steadily everyone will be brought to book but only with strong evidences in hand.

This is good stretagy of PDM. Before going for the donkey king, apprehends his cohorts first.

Post 17th July, things will moves really fast.

Fasten your belts all PDF youthias!!
(from Admin, moderators to the rest pack:coffee:)
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Tameem said:
Slowly and steadily everyone will be brought to book but only with strong evidences in hand.

This is good stretagy of PDM. Before going for the donkey king, apprehends his cohorts first.

Post 17th July, things will moves really fast.

Fasten your belts all PDF youthias!!
(from Admin, moderators to the rest pack)
PURGE HAS BEGUN
 
Areesh

Areesh

Tameem said:
Fasten your belts all PDF youthias!!
(from Admin, moderators to the rest pack:coffee:)
Okay. Whatever khotakhor patwari

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
PURGE HAS BEGUN
For PTI to do purge it just needs to stop diet coke of Maryam Nawaz

Reham slams restrictions on Maryam Nawaz's Diet Coke​


www.thenews.com.pk

Reham Khan slams restrictions on Maryam Nawaz's Diet Coke

Reham Khan, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has lashed out at her former husband over the government's alleged restrictions on Maryam Nawaz's Diet Coke.The Sharif family is a very...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Tameem said:
Slowly and steadily everyone will be brought to book but only with strong evidences in hand.

This is good stretagy of PDM. Before going for the donkey king, apprehends his cohorts first.

Post 17th July, things will moves really fast.

Fasten your belts all PDF youthias!!
(from Admin, moderators to the rest pack:coffee:)
@waz @Foxtrot Alpha bahi kya hum @Tameem Patw*ri keh sakte hain ?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Areesh said:
To 30 saal baad bhi kia teer mara hai tum logon nai?
PMLN has only ruled the centre for less than ten years combined out of 75 years of Pakistan.
Areesh said:
Mulk ko tabah kar dia
We all know who did this.
Areesh said:
GT road ki party ho
Yes during persecution the party shrinks to its hardcore base. During its heydays, it got two/thirds majority from all over the country.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Tameem said:
Slowly and steadily everyone will be brought to book but only with strong evidences in hand.

This is good stretagy of PDM. Before going for the donkey king, apprehends his cohorts first.

Post 17th July, things will moves really fast.

Fasten your belts all PDF youthias!!
(from Admin, moderators to the rest pack:coffee:)
Btw please go a head and try your best.

But PMLN will have to create "evidence" as they can't find any. Same way your lifafas "create" facts instead of finding facts to report em.

And your mossami muhib e watan party workers make fake complaints against jurnos in guise of patriotism.
 
Areesh

Areesh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
PMLN has only ruled the centre for less than ten years combined out of 75 years of Pakistan.

We all know who did this.
You destroyed Pakistan

You are the worst enemies of Pakistan. Even Modi is more loyal to Pakistan than you guys

Yes during persecution the party shrinks to its hardcore base. During its heydays, it got two/thirds majority from all over the country.
Persecution???

You guys are the favorites of Pakistani establishment. And despite being favorites you are still GT road ki party
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Piyaray bhai jo be cheez uthatay haen under say gandh nikal raha ha. Dekhaen kiya kiya nikal ta ha. Stay tuned.
You should say jo b cheez bnate hain.

Jese Khan pe Toshakhana wala drama bnaya end pe kia nikla ? You even posted the second try of that propaganda run.

Woh jo fake/twisted news The News International me chapi thi.
 

