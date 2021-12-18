PAC Making It's Mark in Manufacturing

Amongst all the doom and gloom, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has been repeatedly making it's impact with it's aircraft manufacturing capabilities.

Apart from the world's major aircraft producing countries such as America, Russia, France and China, no other country can boast of meeting their dead lines and lining up their facilities forecourts with a dozen or more shining jets to be shipped out to customers and home squadrons. Besides Pakistan, which is just a developing country, no other Muslim state has this capability.

This is also a slap on the naysayers who think Pakistanis in general walk around wearing bullet proof vests with an AK-47 slung over their shoulders or that our education institute only preach beheadings and mainly produce fanatics.

No doubt we do have our share of shortcomings but there are institutions in Pakistan that are world class admired by many and pride of every Pakistani....PAC is one such department which shines like a Diamond.

These are just some of it's achievements.