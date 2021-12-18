What's new

PAC Making It's Mark in Manufacturing

Amongst all the doom and gloom, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has been repeatedly making it's impact with it's aircraft manufacturing capabilities.
Apart from the world's major aircraft producing countries such as America, Russia, France and China, no other country can boast of meeting their dead lines and lining up their facilities forecourts with a dozen or more shining jets to be shipped out to customers and home squadrons. Besides Pakistan, which is just a developing country, no other Muslim state has this capability.
This is also a slap on the naysayers who think Pakistanis in general walk around wearing bullet proof vests with an AK-47 slung over their shoulders or that our education institute only preach beheadings and mainly produce fanatics.
No doubt we do have our share of shortcomings but there are institutions in Pakistan that are world class admired by many and pride of every Pakistani....PAC is one such department which shines like a Diamond.
These are just some of it's achievements.

Brother add the photo of the Saab that was declared a wrote off by saab and now is fully functional due to PAC. That's a huge feat
 
Saab 2000-based Erieye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. Damaged during a terrorist attack and eventually recovered and put back into operation was truly a milestone and a feather in the cap of PAC capabilities.


Hats off to PAC for what they indeed have achieved in the region. The engineers and maintenance guys deserve a lot more credit for where PAC has come so far. @airomerix is one of the people who contributed to the JF-17 program. Hopefully one day this goes up to be a secure corporation with professional marketing, not only with air force command.

Sad to say the JF-17B program may have lost a few potential customers recently, but that might change in a few months time.

Sad to say the JF-17B program may have lost a few potential customers recently, but that might change in a few months time.
 
Still people here doubt PAC abilities.
 
