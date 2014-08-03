What's new

PAC Geared Up To Overhaul Civil Airliners

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,195
164
122,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
According to an article published in the current issue of Air International, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has now extended to overhaul wide body airliners such as Boeing 777 and Airbus A33Os. Sorry due to copy rights I'm only posting an extract from the article.


international.png
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
8,727
116
17,814
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
According to an article published in the current issue of Air International, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has now extended to overhaul wide body airliners such as Boeing 777 and Airbus A33Os. Sorry due to copy rights I'm only posting an extract from the article.


View attachment 721985
Click to expand...
last year there was an ad for recruitment of Engineers who has experience on 320,A330 and 777 .... we kinda figured that out back then....good to see PAC expanding its horizon but should involve private entities to cater there needs
@HRK @JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa)
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,195
164
122,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Foxtrot Alpha said:
last year there was an ad for recruitment of Engineers who has experience on 320,A330 and 777 .... we kinda figured that out back then....good to see PAC expanding its horizon but should involve private entities to cater there needs
@HRK @JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Click to expand...
Also note PAC Boss is saying that the main effort is to meet customers deadlines....talking about Super Mashaq and JF-17 buyers.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,276
0
1,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
....but why so? PIA Karachi had Engineering and precision engineering (I am saying had because PIA is ruined).
There was a time precision engg even engaged or attempted to JV with Boeing for parts manufacturing.
I am saying this for the reason we dont destroy existing institutions to build new ones. NLC destroyed Railways along with rampant corruption and political intervention, regionalism and quota system.
Did we destroy PIA so that airforce will take it over as well as the business of overhauling of commercial liners?

Same was the story with KSEW. It was making large shipliners in 60's and 70's and then just collapsed. Now it is under navy and it is not making merchant ships.
Finally, all large organizations are systematically moved from Karachi to Islamabad and Punjab depriving Sindh and Karachi from R&D and employment opportunities.
My questions is towards military bigwigs!!!

Please dont do that! Karachi is Pakistan's economic engine even during these times where Karachi is destroyed by PPP and criminally neglected by Civil/Military beaurocracy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

M
Pakistan vs Israel *An Ideological Clash* (India's Involvement)
Replies
10
Views
4K
notsuperstitious
notsuperstitious
S
The Role of the Pakistan Air Force during the May 1998 Nuclear Tests
Replies
14
Views
7K
must7
must7
fatman17
WINGS OVER CHAGAI
Replies
4
Views
3K
fatman17
fatman17
mundaus
Role of PAF during 1998 nuclear tests
2
Replies
19
Views
4K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom