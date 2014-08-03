PAC Geared Up To Overhaul Civil Airliners

....but why so? PIA Karachi had Engineering and precision engineering (I am saying had because PIA is ruined).

There was a time precision engg even engaged or attempted to JV with Boeing for parts manufacturing.

I am saying this for the reason we dont destroy existing institutions to build new ones. NLC destroyed Railways along with rampant corruption and political intervention, regionalism and quota system.

Did we destroy PIA so that airforce will take it over as well as the business of overhauling of commercial liners?



Same was the story with KSEW. It was making large shipliners in 60's and 70's and then just collapsed. Now it is under navy and it is not making merchant ships.

Finally, all large organizations are systematically moved from Karachi to Islamabad and Punjab depriving Sindh and Karachi from R&D and employment opportunities.

My questions is towards military bigwigs!!!



Please dont do that! Karachi is Pakistan's economic engine even during these times where Karachi is destroyed by PPP and criminally neglected by Civil/Military beaurocracy.