PAC And HAL Good Paint Job or Workmanship

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
Indians on PDF, due to their nature, often refer to products such as JF-17 built in Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) as a mere paint job. Albeit the sheer frustration and heartburn is understandable. However, since the Indians claim that their LCA Tejas is indigenous and pride product of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) . Let's compare the two respective aircraft for their paint job and workmanship.
Tejas, Excellent paint job.
But a close look at the aircraft reveals some average workmanship.
Underneath the aircraft, it seems like patchwork and gun casing and surrounding has very basic if not poor finish.
JF-17 Thunder. An Average Paint Job.
Workmanship and Finishing.
JF-17 Gun Port.
Hope that clears the doubt as who is good at paint jobs and who is professional in workmanship.
