PAC And HAL Good Paint Job or Workmanship

Indians on PDF, due to their nature, often refer to products such as JF-17 built in Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) as a mere paint job. Albeit the sheer frustration and heartburn is understandable. However, since the Indians claim that their LCA Tejas is indigenous and pride product of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) . Let's compare the two respective aircraft for their paint job and workmanship.

Tejas, Excellent paint job.

1613399757796.png


But a close look at the aircraft reveals some average workmanship.

1613399919605.png


Underneath the aircraft, it seems like patchwork and gun casing and surrounding has very basic if not poor finish.

1613400373265.png


JF-17 Thunder. An Average Paint Job.

1613400818256.png


Workmanship and Finishing.

1613401621926.png


1613401358822.png


JF-17 Gun Port.

1613401948483.png


Hope that clears the doubt as who is good at paint jobs and who is professional in workmanship. :D
 
