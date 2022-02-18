PAA Bell 412 Heli gunner raining down hell from above

Pity we don't have our own AC-130 type craft with multiple weapon stations. A few of them flying over the BLA will put the fear of all time in them.
Is it not possible for the PAF to modify some of the c130 in service into the AC130?
Not sure, but I suspect the US builds each AC-130 from the ground up from the production stage (i.e., it doesn't mod existing C-130s). It would make sense because those aircraft have a specific sensor and weapons-compatibility stack. Not only that, but the real "punch" is the 105 mm gun, and I don't know if pairing that (with its feedback, momentum, etc) to the regular Herc is feasible. The AC-130 is basically one-of-a-kind.
The closest outside vendors got is building lighter applications by modding the C-295, C-27J, and An-132. You won't get the 105 mm gun with any of those, but you do get a decent load-out via a 35 mm cannon plus limited ATGM and PGB-carrying capability. I suspect the PAF never went with any of these options because they were still too niche to justify procurement (as doing so would take funds away from a general-purpose logistics asset).
That said, given the chronic and perpetual instability in our Western front, I think we need to form permanent service arms for each of COIN, CT, Anti-Narc, Anti-Smuggling, etc. I can see a powerful federal police force manage CT, Anti-Narc, Anti-Smuggling/Trafficking (akin to Canada's RCMP). However, COIN will need a standing military force comprising of regular infantry, MRAPs, LAVs, UAVs, fixed-wing strike aircraft, and niche assets (like AC-27J, ISTAR, etc).
IMHO, ideally, we'd rework our existing paramilitaries into a unified National Guard (for COIN) and a National Police Force (for CT/Narco/Smugg/Traff). You'd bracket these two forces with the ISI to form a 'National Security' cluster to mirror 'National Defense' (i.e., Army, Navy, Air Force, SPD). @SQ8 @Signalian
In turn, you'd have a Chief of Nat-Sec and a Chief of Nat-Def.
Anything regarding India runs through the Chief of Nat-Def, while internal instability goes to the Chief of Nat-Sec. I think this could be a way to delineate the decision-making, skills, and human resources aspect between the two. You'd avoid the risk of military leaders muddling the two and ensure that we have a full-time focus on both.
Moreover, the culture for handling internal threats isn't the same as fighting a standing military force. Nat-Sec could focus on things like intelligence, busting financial streams, deeply studying local culture environments, pre-empting threats, creating civil buy-in, etc.