What's new

Featured PA resolution demands disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,151
-1
4,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PA resolution demands disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq
Web Desk On Nov 2, 2020 Last updated Nov 2, 2020
Ayaz Sadiq


LAHORE: A resolution condemning PML-N leader and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s controversial statement on the release of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

PTI MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema submitted the resolution that alleges Ayaz Sadiq made the statement to please former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and India. Not only did he go against the country’s Constitution but also distorted history by issuing remarks against Pakistan Army, it states.


The lawmaker demanded that a reference seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq as a member of Parliament be prepared. She also called for action against the people on whose behest he gave the statement.

Last week, Pakistan Army had strongly reacted to the statement of the PML-N leader. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told a press conference that the Indian pilot captured after Indian defeat on February 27, 2019, was released as per the requirements of the Geneva Convention.

“Such a narrative can harm national security at a time when the country is facing a hybrid war,” he warned.

arynews.tv

PA resolution demands disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq

A resolution condemning PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's controversial statement was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
-----
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
901
1
1,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Something stronger is needed for such an act, They cant defame Pakistan and not only stay here but also be a part of governing positions. Ayaz Sadiq has done what we all knew for quite a long time. He has made this statement just to further his political ambition. People need to think that political difference are always there but no one should be able to defame our country.
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,649
42
18,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
The state of Pakistan has to lives up to the expectations of countrymen. If they didn't, such statements will be the new normal.
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
622
0
578
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
forget these assembly resolutions. a case already filed against him must be followed up till the conclusion in the courts.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
13,644
10
12,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
disqualified only ? itni bari saza de di
Click to expand...
Lol..isnt worse then saying "ghonda gardee key pechay wardee"?????
Unless my comphrension is bad..

Is calling army "thugs" worse then calling them "afraid"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1322933903330545673
graphican said:
The state of Pakistan has to lives up to the expectations of countrymen. If they didn't, such statements will be the new normal.
Click to expand...
They are already ..
Now a major political party openly calls army as thugs
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,649
42
18,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
ziaulislam said:
They are already ..
Now a major political party openly calls army as thugs
Click to expand...
The establishment should ask some question to themselves:
  • Is this tolerance helping the state or harming the state?
  • If we ignore it, will this fire grow or extinguish?
  • If we chose to delay solving it, will it be easier to solve a year later than it is now or will it be harder?
Now PMLN is about to create Punjabi radical organisation comprising of youth, the "Shair Jawan" organisation. Last time you had to fight MQM terrorist wing, now you are allowing to create another wing. State instructions (Judiciary, beaurocracy and media) are compromised at many levels. They will not and cannot correct this menace.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
13,644
10
12,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
graphican said:
The establishment should ask some question to themselves:
  • Is this tolerance helping the state or harming the state?
  • If we ignore it, will this fire grow or extinguish?
  • If we chose to delay solving it, will it be easier to solve a year later than it is now or will it be harder?
Now PMLN is about to create Punjabi radical organisation comprising of youth, the "Shair Jawan" organisation. Last time you had to fight MQM terrorist wing, now you are allowing to create another wing. State instructions (Judiciary, beaurocracy and media) are compromised at many levels. They will not and cannot correct this menace.
Click to expand...
It is probably going to go on and ultimately fracture the country worse then what we saw in karachi
Simply because state doesnt want to act

Army is now thugs per PMLN..they will likely disband it before inviting india to walk over kashmir and GB
 
Saahir Malik

Saahir Malik

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 16, 2020
87
0
121
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistan government needs to be harsh when it comes to national security.An ammendment to the right to freedom of speech required.Too much is always worse,there should be limit on it.Government of Pakistan needs to act on this that too very soon,otherwise it will be a trend in future of such treachery to gain political mileage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom