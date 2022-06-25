What's new

PA Aviation took delivery of 2 Beechcraft Super King Air 350i aircrafts recently | June 2022 .

Fauj being the usual chad sigma figure.
PAF getting C130s and J10.
Army getting kingairs, VT4, and SH15s.
Navy building and inducting new ships.

Gotta give it to the boys for keeping things extremely efficient with massive budget shortage.
 
Used to see plenty of these at Kandahar & Bagram Airfields back in the day.

Some belonged to the USAF, others were operated by Contractors like KBR & Fluor.
 
when you are getting 15% of the budget and yet here you are talking about budget shortage very nice!!!!
 
A downgrade in my opinion instead of getting proper craft we now buying small units due to budget cuts

NAVY was lucky to wrap up all the deals before economic slowdown started due to no confidence motion
Hopefully no purchase down the pipeline is impacted by what is happening in present
 
well tahts the point... in a bid to fight india.. you have a much larger force than what a country like pakistan`s size should be having.........
You cant afford it...it is plain simple!
 

