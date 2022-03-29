PA Aviation PUMA Heli Crash - UN Mission Congo

PanzerKiel
MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
- Dec 5, 2006
- 3,359
- 163
- Country
-
- Location
-
A Pakistani PUMA detailed on an ISR Mission has crashed. It was accompanied with an armed Ukrainian MI-8 heli; as per details shared by Ukrainian pilots, PUMA was fired upon from ground by an armed group; bullets struck the helicopter, caught fire in air and crashed. SAR mission has been initiated by UN authorities. Details of crew (all dead) are as under:-
Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan (Pilot)
Major Saad Nomani (Pilot)
Major Faizan Ali
▪Naib Subedar Sami
▪Havildar Ismail
▪Havildar Jameel (gunner)
ISR Team (foreigners team), Lieutenant Colonel Alekesi Miziura (RUS), Lieutenant Colonel Deian Stanojevic (SRB)
Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan (Pilot)
Major Saad Nomani (Pilot)
Major Faizan Ali
▪Naib Subedar Sami
▪Havildar Ismail
▪Havildar Jameel (gunner)
ISR Team (foreigners team), Lieutenant Colonel Alekesi Miziura (RUS), Lieutenant Colonel Deian Stanojevic (SRB)
UN Helicopter Crashes In NE DR Congo - UrduPoint
A helicopter of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) crashed Tuesday in the Rutshuru territory of DR Congos northeastern North Kivu province
www.urdupoint.com