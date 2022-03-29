What's new

PA Aviation PUMA Heli Crash - UN Mission Congo

PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

Dec 5, 2006
A Pakistani PUMA detailed on an ISR Mission has crashed. It was accompanied with an armed Ukrainian MI-8 heli; as per details shared by Ukrainian pilots, PUMA was fired upon from ground by an armed group; bullets struck the helicopter, caught fire in air and crashed. SAR mission has been initiated by UN authorities. Details of crew (all dead) are as under:-
Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan (Pilot)
Major Saad Nomani (Pilot)
Major Faizan Ali
▪Naib Subedar Sami
▪Havildar Ismail
▪Havildar Jameel (gunner)
▪️ISR Team (foreigners team), Lieutenant Colonel Alekesi Miziura (RUS), Lieutenant Colonel Deian Stanojevic (SRB)


UN Helicopter Crashes In NE DR Congo - UrduPoint

A helicopter of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) crashed Tuesday in the Rutshuru territory of DR Congos northeastern North Kivu province
Crystal-Clear

Crystal-Clear

Nov 28, 2017
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
انا لله وانا اليه راجعون ۔
اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔ آمین
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
انا لله وانا اليه راجعون
 
Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
Out of 8, 6 were Pakistani officers
 

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Six Pakistani officers, soldiers embrace martyrdom in copter crash in Congo​

Six Pakistani officers, soldiers embrace martyrdom in copter crash in Congo

Six Pakistani officers and soldiers, part of a UN peacekeeping mission, embraced martyrdom Tuesday when the helicopter carrying them crashed in Congo, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations.
According to the statement, Pakistan Aviation Unit is deployed in UN Mission Congo on peacekeeping duties since 2011.
“On Mar 29, 2022, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, a PUMA Helicopter crashed. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. Eight UN peacekeepers on board including six Pakistanis Officers/ soldiers have embraced martyrdom.”
Those who embraced martyrdom include: Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.
“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active participation in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Six Pakistani officers, soldiers embrace martyrdom in copter crash in Congo

Six Pakistani officers and soldiers, part of a UN peacekeeping mission, embraced martyrdom Tuesday when the helicopter carrying them crashed in Congo, said a
