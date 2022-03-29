PA Aviation PUMA Heli Crash - UN Mission Congo

Six Pakistani officers, soldiers embrace martyrdom in copter crash in Congo​

By:Published: 10:12 PM, 29 Mar, 2022Caption: File photoSix Pakistani officers and soldiers, part of a UN peacekeeping mission, embraced martyrdom Tuesday when the helicopter carrying them crashed in Congo, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations.According to the statement, Pakistan Aviation Unit is deployed in UN Mission Congo on peacekeeping duties since 2011.“On Mar 29, 2022, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, a PUMA Helicopter crashed. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. Eight UN peacekeepers on board including six Pakistanis Officers/ soldiers have embraced martyrdom.”Those who embraced martyrdom include: Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active participation in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices,” the ISPR statement concluded.