P75I submarine program again delayed by 6 months

Defence Ministry has once again extended the deadline to submit responses to the Request For Proposal (RFP) in the over ₹40,000 crore deal for six advanced submarines under Project-75(I) to December end. At the same time, the Navy has approached the Ministry for relaxation of certain specifications which has made most submarine manufacturers non-compliant. “The earlier RFP deadline of June 30, which was already an extension, has been extended by another six months,” two defence sources independently confirmed.