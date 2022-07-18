What's new

P75I submarine program again delayed by 6 months

Two banks of the River

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548937755111170049

https://iadnews.in/more-delays-in-p75i-program/

Defence Ministry has once again extended the deadline to submit responses to the Request For Proposal (RFP) in the over ₹40,000 crore deal for six advanced submarines under Project-75(I) to December end. At the same time, the Navy has approached the Ministry for relaxation of certain specifications which has made most submarine manufacturers non-compliant. “The earlier RFP deadline of June 30, which was already an extension, has been extended by another six months,” two defence sources independently confirmed.
 
Two banks of the River

Skull and Bones said:
Just go for G2G deal for advanced scorpenes, and get done with it.
Strategic Partnership program has failed with MMRCA (where they now are going for Buy Global, Make in India category) , failed in NUH (where they are going IDDM category)

It's not going to work for here also. Atleast go for buy global make in India, relax certain norms and then see the offers made and decide on merit.
 

