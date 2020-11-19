P600 AEW (Airborne Early Warning) is a next generation aircraft based on the advanced super midsize platform of the Embraer Praetor 600 business jet. The P600 AEW can provide an extended Air Situational Picture by monitoring aerial activity in areas outside ground radar coverage. It can perform various missions such as Air Defense, Early Warning, Command and Control, Fighter Fleet Efficiency, Territorial Defense, and Maritime Surveillance.The P600 AEW can be configured with the full range of AEW&C sensor and control systems: Digital AESA AEW Radar, civil and military IFF, ESM/ELINT with Radar Warning Receiver capability, Command & Control, comprehensive communication suite including Data Networks and Satellite Links, and a robust Self Protection Suite (SPS).The P600 AEW addresses the growing market of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities for countries that require cost-effective, high performance and flexible solutions for defense and homeland security missions. The Embraer Praetor 600 is the best performing super-midsize bizjet in its category, offering intercontinental range with an outstanding payload capability, high availability and reliability, short turn-around and low life cycle costs. Coupled with ELTA’s superior radar technology, the P600 AEW offers the benefits of cutting edge, proven systems and provides capabilities available until now only on much larger platforms.