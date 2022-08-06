P.C and gaming nerds needed! help!

Asimzranger said: these are your system specs reason could be courrpt windows / windows update fail, cpu over heat.



reinstall windows Click to expand...

Yeah those are the first two possibilities to look at when troubleshooting a problem like this. If the windows reinstall doesn't work, then overheating might well be your problem. Monitor the temperature of your CPU and GPU, use nvidias ntune tool. If you are overheating, there are a few things you can do. Are you water cooled or air cooled? Is the ambient air temperature in your room cold, warm or hot? Is your PC getting sufficient airflow to assist cooling? Do you have your PC on carpet (a common mistake, this prevents efficient airflow through the bottom vents)?If you could post a photo of your rig with the side panels removed we could perhaps spot any potential causes of overheating. And one other thing, you should consider getting a better monitor, 4k HDR 120/144hz will enable you to make maximum use of your 3080s capabilities.