What's new

P.C and gaming nerds needed! help!

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
812
0
1,078
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Ok, so i got this set up about a year ago and sometimes when I'm listening to music and playing diablo or God of war, i get the blue screen of death

these are my status. So why do i get the blue screen of death still?

Overview
Computer model: ASUS System Product Name
Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (10.0, Build 19044)
Processor: 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-11900K @ 3.50GHz 8/16
Motherboard: ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. ROG STRIX Z590-F GAMING WIFI
RAM: 64 GB
Hard disk1: Samsung SSD 980 1TB (931.5 GB/Fixed hard disk media)
Hard disk2: WDC WD40PURZ-85AKKY0 (3.6 TB/Fixed hard disk media)
Graphics card1: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)
Graphics card2: Intel(R) UHD Graphics 750 (1 GB)
Monitor: Acer America Corp. Z301C (2560x1080 / 29.5 Inch)
Sound card1: NVIDIA High Definition Audio
Sound card2: Microsoft USB Audio 2.0
Sound card3: (Generic USB Audio) USB Audio Device
Sound card4: (Generic USB Audio) USB Audio Device
Sound card5: (Generic USB Audio) USB Audio Device
Sound card6: NVIDIA Virtual Audio Device (Wave Extensible) (WDM)

Name: 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-11900K @ 3.50GHz
Frequency: 3.504 GHz
Number of cores: 8
Threads: 16
L1 cache: 640 KB
L2 cache: 4 MB
L3 cache: 16 MB
Bit width: 64
Voltage: 1 V
Clock multiplier: 35
FSB: 100


Name: ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. ROG STRIX Z590-F GAMING WIFI

Name: Samsung SSD 980 1TB
Capacity: 931.5 GB
Firmware: 1B4QFXO7

Name: WDC WD40PURZ-85AKKY0
Capacity: 3.6 TB

Name: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Memory: 12 GB
Driver date: 17/03/2022
Driver version: 30.0.15.1215
Firmware: 80.00A80

Name: Intel(R) UHD Graphics 750
Memory: 1 GB
Driver date: 23/07/2021
Driver version: 30.0.100.9805


Name: Z301C
Vendor: Acer America Corp.
Size: 29.5 Inch
Resolution: 2560x1080
Firmware: 28/10/2020
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,741
3
6,289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
these are your system specs reason could be corrupt windows / windows update fail, cpu over heat, ram memory fail.

software issue
reinstall windows

hardware issue
try removing cmos from motherboard and check
try removing one ram sticks from motherboard to check
also check cpu temps
 
Last edited:
Major Sam

Major Sam

STAFF
May 8, 2011
2,750
-3
4,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
First and foremost reason of BSOD is hardware related, in most cases memory.

if possible share the error code.

from troubleshooting point if you remove every extra thing and use pc with basic config then add hardware one by one and see when it happens again.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,250
-20
18,605
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Major Sam said:
First and foremost reason of BSOD is hardware related, in most cases memory.

if possible share the error code.

from troubleshooting point if you remove every extra thing and use pc with basic config then add hardware one by one and see when it happens again.
Click to expand...

Not necessarily. It could be from driver or software issues. It could be from a windows update.


It could be anything until we get the error code.
 
P

patero

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2016
672
0
563
Country
New Zealand
Location
New Zealand
Asimzranger said:
these are your system specs reason could be courrpt windows / windows update fail, cpu over heat.

reinstall windows
Click to expand...
Yeah those are the first two possibilities to look at when troubleshooting a problem like this. If the windows reinstall doesn't work, then overheating might well be your problem. Monitor the temperature of your CPU and GPU, use nvidias ntune tool. If you are overheating, there are a few things you can do. Are you water cooled or air cooled? Is the ambient air temperature in your room cold, warm or hot? Is your PC getting sufficient airflow to assist cooling? Do you have your PC on carpet (a common mistake, this prevents efficient airflow through the bottom vents)?

If you could post a photo of your rig with the side panels removed we could perhaps spot any potential causes of overheating. And one other thing, you should consider getting a better monitor, 4k HDR 120/144hz will enable you to make maximum use of your 3080s capabilities.
 
Major Sam

Major Sam

STAFF
May 8, 2011
2,750
-3
4,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
another thing if you have updated your driver or windows or recently added some hardware that can also b the reason.

do check hard drive healths for any badsectors.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zibago
Alienware Finally Launches Gaming Laptop with a Decently Slim Design
Replies
3
Views
470
Zibago
Zibago
KhalaiMakhlooq
The Huawei Matebook X Pro (2019) - The Best Laptop of 2019?
Replies
2
Views
758
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
[Nvidia's new RTX graphics chips] What is ray tracing, and how will it change games?
Replies
9
Views
736
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
S
HP Refreshes its Laptop, AIO and Monitor Lineup for 2017
Replies
0
Views
402
SherDil
S
Furqan Sarwar
Acer Predator 21 X - Monster Gaming Laptop
Replies
12
Views
7K
Furqan Sarwar
Furqan Sarwar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom