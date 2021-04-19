Oxygen supply capacity in Pakistan under stress, warns Asad Umar The minister says critical care patients in the country are now above 4,500

File photo of AsadPakistan's oxygen supply capacity is now under stress as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies in the country, says Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar on Monday.Sharing his concerns to Twitter, the minister said the critical care patients in the country are now above 4500, which is 30% higher than the peak in June last year.He said: "Hospital fill up continuing to grow. Critical care patients now above 4500, which is 30% higher than the peak in June last year. Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress."The minister warned masses they were making "a huge mistake" by not following the coronavirus SOPs.As of today, Pakistan reported 5,512 new infections on Monday, rising the national tally to 761,437.As per the official data by the NCOC, 60,162 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,512 tests returned positive.