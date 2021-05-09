Oxygen cylinders hoarding rackets in India, lives could have been saved earlier

Dalit said: Still Western COVID aid for Indians hasn't reached its intended recipients. Everyone is asking where this COVID aid has disappeared. Is Modi only distributing COVID aid to RSS voters? Click to expand...

This is utterly shameful and inhuman, some Indians profiteering on the death of other Indians.Such a least caring and compassionate society, people should be not hoarding the life saving oxygen when people are gasping for breath.And as usual Modi basking in the glory...of his own liking.Covid aid is also most likely to be hoarded and impounded by the RSS, the VHP goons and the ministers and MLA's big wigs and who have the power.Rest are left to die gasping for breath.