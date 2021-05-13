The vaccine recipients, who had already been infected with Covid-19, developed the antibodies four times more than the non-infected vaccine receivers

Oxford vaccine recipients developing antibody in Bangladesh The vaccine recipients, who had already been infected with Covid-19, developed the antibodies four times more than the non-infected vaccine receivers

Oxford vaccine recipients developing antibody in BangladeshFile Photo: PIDFile Photo: PIDPeople, who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Bangladesh, are developing antibodies against Covid-19, finds a study.After the first month of the vaccination, 120 recipients developed 92% antibodies. The percentage went up to 97% after two months, found in the research jointly conducted by Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddrb).The presence of antibodies against Covid-19 has been found among all vaccine receivers irrespective of age.Furthermore, no significant differences were found in the presence of antibodies between healthy people and those with comorbidities.In addition, the vaccine recipients, who had already been infected with Covid-19, developed the antibodies four times more than the non-infected vaccine receivers.IEDCR and icddrb will have been observing the presence of the antibodies in the blood of 6,300 vaccine recipients for the next two years.