Oxford Union Debate: We SHOULD NOT Fight for King and Country

On 9th February 1933, Oxford Union members voted 275 to 153 in favour of the motion 'This House will under no circumstances fight for its King and Country', a result met with outrage from the political establishment. Sir Winston Churchill described the vote as an 'abject, squalid, shameless, avowel', citing it as a reason for Adolf Hitler's later brinkmanship. Ninety years to the day after this motion was first put to the House, would this house still not fight for its sovereign and kingdom?

Isabelle Horrocks-Taylor: We SHOULD NOT fight for King and Country 1/6​




Charlie Mackintosh: We SHOULD fight for King And Country - 2/6​




Louis Wilson: We SHOULD NOT fight for King and Country - 3/6​




Tobias Ellwood MP: We SHOULD Fight for King and Country - 4/6​




George Galloway: We SHOULD NOT Fight for King and Country - 5/6​




General Sir Richard Shirreff: We SHOULD Fight For King And Country - 6/6​



