Oxford: First student wearing Niqaab

A British Pakistani student has enrolled in the Bachelor of Civil law, one of the most prestigious courses at Oxford University.The Niqab or niqaab is a veil that covers the entire face of a Muslim woman and leaves a small area around the eyes. The Niqab is usually worn in addition to the hijab.According to Dr. Raihan Ismail, a lecturer in Middle East Politics and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, Muslim women should wear the Niqab, many Muslim women wear it for various reasons, primarily cultural and religious reasons.Although her identity has not been announced to the public, the good news has spread widely on social media. Her photo wearing the Niqab on social media has received many likes and positive comments from internet users who are amazed by her achievement.Her achievements undoubtedly can be an inspiration for Muslims around the world by proving that one can excel in religion and the world without sacrificing the morals and principles that she believes in.Oxford University, the UK’s oldest seat of learning, has long been home to many Islamic students who come to study from all over the world. Many Muslim students said they were amazed, also appreciated the university for accommodating their faith.In 1985 the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies (OCIS) was founded to promote Islamic studies and the Muslim world, which has played a significant role in expanding the scope of oriental studies at the university to incorporate Muslim societies outside the Middle East and, increasingly, the study of Muslims in the West.