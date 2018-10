PakSword said: ↑ What's Pakistan's rank? Click to expand...

Main findings: The best and the worst countries

Pakistan and the South Asia region

What is the CRI Index based on?

Important additions to the 2018 Index

Why measure the commitment of governments? Why not just monitor levels of inequality?

Some over-all trends emerging from the report

Spending on education has risen from an average 14.7% to 14.8% of government budgets

Spending on health has risen from 10.36% to 10.6% of budgets, with significant increases by some countries.

Spending on social protection appears to have stayed broadly the same at 18.5% on average

On value added tax (VAT), a few countries reduced rates last year (Brazil, Romania and Trinidad), but just as many increased them (notably Colombia and Sri Lanka).

On corporate income tax, global average rates fell very slightly, from 24.65% to 24.48%. Although 15 countries cut their CIT rates in 2017 compared with only 10 raising them, some of these cuts were limited to smaller companies (e.g. in Australia) which can be positive, and most cuts were relatively small at under 2.5%. Those cutting rates tended to be more economically significant countries.

On personal income tax, average top rates rose very slightly from 30.5% to 30.8% in 2017.

On labour rights, the Global Labour University reports that there has been a small improvement in country scores from 4.107 to 4.165 on its scale of 1 to 10.65 This is due almost entirely to countries that have reduced the number of legal violations of trade union and worker rights. On the other hand, virtually no countries have improved their laws and none of the countries which ban independent trade unions has changed its laws.

As for women’s rights at work, relatively few countries have introduced stronger anti-discrimination and equal pay laws since 2015. This still leaves 27 and 23 countries respectively without such laws.

There has been much more progress on parental leave, with improvements in at least 13 countries.

More than half of countries have increased their minimum wages more rapidly than per capita GDP.

Recommendations to governments

