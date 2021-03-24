What's new

Owner of Popular Afghan Restaurant in Canada Bamyan Kabob Racist attack on Pakistanis!

Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,550
6
15,893
London, Ont. restaurant speaks out after racially charged video goes viral
Published March 23, 2021 6:32 p.m. ET
Updated March 23, 2021 7:23 p.m. ET
By Nick Paparella
CTV News London Reporter
Share this story:



LONDON, ONT. -- It is a disturbing video taken Saturday afternoon at the Bamyan Afghan Cuisine restaurant in downtown London.

In it you see an employee at the Richmond Street restaurant verbally abusing a male and female who appear to be customers.

After a racially charged rant he tells them to get out of the premises.

“It's definitely hurting our business,” says Hadayat Beedar, the manager at Bamyan. He says the person at the centre of the controversy is one of the co-owners who has been let go.

“As of right now he is no longer working, we can consider him fired,” says Beedar. “It's between the partners that need to determine what to do, maybe one would buy out the other one, kind of deal.”

London police have been called in to look into the incident.

“So right now we are making efforts to pull the store video from the business owner who is more than happy to provide that to share the other piece that's missing,” says Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre. “We encourage the complainant to come forward.”

Beedar, who was not at the store on Saturday when it happened, says the in-house video is about 12 minutes long.

“They released that video but it’s only one-sided, so I’d like to know what happened on both sides.”

Beedar says Bamyan has been in business on Richmond Row for more than six years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

He says at the moment the man at the centre of it all is not commenting.

“I'd like to see him apologize,” says Beedar, “Offer an apology to the public, especially to our Pakistani brothers and sisters, we look forward to serving them even more and better than before.”

 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,704
-10
4,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
99% Afghan are in canada on refugee bases and they behaving like they own the country imagin these skunks will hurt those who true deserve to refuge in another country... This hate in Afghan injected by indians which we see every where even in Arab.. They dont deserve to live in Pakistan maybe they are only few but we have to show them change your behaviour or stay away from us..
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
4,041
1
4,705
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Clutch said:
London, Ont. restaurant speaks out after racially charged video goes viral
Published March 23, 2021 6:32 p.m. ET
Updated March 23, 2021 7:23 p.m. ET
By Nick Paparella
CTV News London Reporter
Share this story:



LONDON, ONT. -- It is a disturbing video taken Saturday afternoon at the Bamyan Afghan Cuisine restaurant in downtown London.

In it you see an employee at the Richmond Street restaurant verbally abusing a male and female who appear to be customers.

After a racially charged rant he tells them to get out of the premises.

“It's definitely hurting our business,” says Hadayat Beedar, the manager at Bamyan. He says the person at the centre of the controversy is one of the co-owners who has been let go.

“As of right now he is no longer working, we can consider him fired,” says Beedar. “It's between the partners that need to determine what to do, maybe one would buy out the other one, kind of deal.”

London police have been called in to look into the incident.

“So right now we are making efforts to pull the store video from the business owner who is more than happy to provide that to share the other piece that's missing,” says Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre. “We encourage the complainant to come forward.”

Beedar, who was not at the store on Saturday when it happened, says the in-house video is about 12 minutes long.

“They released that video but it’s only one-sided, so I’d like to know what happened on both sides.”

Beedar says Bamyan has been in business on Richmond Row for more than six years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

He says at the moment the man at the centre of it all is not commenting.

“I'd like to see him apologize,” says Beedar, “Offer an apology to the public, especially to our Pakistani brothers and sisters, we look forward to serving them even more and better than before.”

Click to expand...

afGOONs.... the most pathetic race on this planet next only to the RSS hindus
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
486
0
632
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Afghans are worse than Indians, one can have a snake and feed it and maybe someday that snake will have enough recognition to you that it wont bite, but an Afghan no matter what you do, no matter what you give them or help them they will bite you for sure. Pakistani who live in US can tell you what and how these Afghans are.
 
P

padamchen

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 11, 2016
11,779
-37
9,148
Country
India
Location
India
Goritoes said:
Afghans are worse than Indians, one can have a snake and feed it and maybe someday that snake will have enough recognition to you that it wont bite, but an Afghan no matter what you do, no matter what you give them or help them they will bite you for sure. Pakistani who live in US can tell you what and how these Afghans are.
Click to expand...
But

But

But

Afghans can speak Dari man.

@kingQamaR

Cheers, Doc
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,259
14
10,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Clutch said:
London, Ont. restaurant speaks out after racially charged video goes viral
Published March 23, 2021 6:32 p.m. ET
Updated March 23, 2021 7:23 p.m. ET
By Nick Paparella
CTV News London Reporter
Share this story:



LONDON, ONT. -- It is a disturbing video taken Saturday afternoon at the Bamyan Afghan Cuisine restaurant in downtown London.

In it you see an employee at the Richmond Street restaurant verbally abusing a male and female who appear to be customers.

After a racially charged rant he tells them to get out of the premises.

“It's definitely hurting our business,” says Hadayat Beedar, the manager at Bamyan. He says the person at the centre of the controversy is one of the co-owners who has been let go.

“As of right now he is no longer working, we can consider him fired,” says Beedar. “It's between the partners that need to determine what to do, maybe one would buy out the other one, kind of deal.”

London police have been called in to look into the incident.

“So right now we are making efforts to pull the store video from the business owner who is more than happy to provide that to share the other piece that's missing,” says Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre. “We encourage the complainant to come forward.”

Beedar, who was not at the store on Saturday when it happened, says the in-house video is about 12 minutes long.

“They released that video but it’s only one-sided, so I’d like to know what happened on both sides.”

Beedar says Bamyan has been in business on Richmond Row for more than six years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

He says at the moment the man at the centre of it all is not commenting.

“I'd like to see him apologize,” says Beedar, “Offer an apology to the public, especially to our Pakistani brothers and sisters, we look forward to serving them even more and better than before.”

Click to expand...
Pakistanis run your business Mr angry.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,481
3
8,618
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Well, to be honest, they all are racists. They have feed so much poison against Pakistan by Indian's and Ghani's, Abdullah Abdullah's and Karazai's etc. propaganda that they see Pakistanis as enemies.

They treat Pakistanis as black and inferior people.
I deal with them here in my line of work, so I know their behaviour very well.

Most of them, declare their fathers dead when applying for asylum, when as a matter of fact, their fathers are very much alive, they talk to them, build big houses for them in Afghanistan.

They talk bad about Pakistanis behind their backs, in Dari and Pushtoo. They get shocked when I respond to them, understanding both languages, I know what they are saying.

Therefore, this is not shocking to me at all.
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,326
-1
3,093
Clutch said:
London, Ont. restaurant speaks out after racially charged video goes viral
Published March 23, 2021 6:32 p.m. ET
Updated March 23, 2021 7:23 p.m. ET
By Nick Paparella
CTV News London Reporter
Share this story:



LONDON, ONT. -- It is a disturbing video taken Saturday afternoon at the Bamyan Afghan Cuisine restaurant in downtown London.

In it you see an employee at the Richmond Street restaurant verbally abusing a male and female who appear to be customers.

After a racially charged rant he tells them to get out of the premises.

“It's definitely hurting our business,” says Hadayat Beedar, the manager at Bamyan. He says the person at the centre of the controversy is one of the co-owners who has been let go.

“As of right now he is no longer working, we can consider him fired,” says Beedar. “It's between the partners that need to determine what to do, maybe one would buy out the other one, kind of deal.”

London police have been called in to look into the incident.

“So right now we are making efforts to pull the store video from the business owner who is more than happy to provide that to share the other piece that's missing,” says Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre. “We encourage the complainant to come forward.”

Beedar, who was not at the store on Saturday when it happened, says the in-house video is about 12 minutes long.

“They released that video but it’s only one-sided, so I’d like to know what happened on both sides.”

Beedar says Bamyan has been in business on Richmond Row for more than six years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

He says at the moment the man at the centre of it all is not commenting.

“I'd like to see him apologize,” says Beedar, “Offer an apology to the public, especially to our Pakistani brothers and sisters, we look forward to serving them even more and better than before.”

Click to expand...
Pakistani community must boycott that restaurant. Owner did not target one individual, he spill his hatred against Pakistan and Pakistanis.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,550
6
15,893
jupiter2007 said:
Pakistani community must boycott that restaurant. Owner did not target one individual, he spill his hatred against Pakistan and Pakistanis.
Click to expand...

Leave a Google review that impacts them where it matters most:

https://g.co/kgs/XaZpyw




Baby Leone said:
one more poor Afghan will loss his job in his frustration.
Click to expand...
He is getting paid $$$... He is the owner... Probably laughing all the way to the bank... Unless he is sued
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
351
0
321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Madagascar
Afghans are some of the most racist people I have ever met. More than whites. These refugees follow Bacha Baazi more than their own religion.

So i don't know how many of you guys have tik tok but on every video concerning Pakistani Pashtuns is raided by these beastly creatures. I saw a woman selling clothes and on video she was showcasing pathani frock and all the comments were from Afghans saying wild stuff. Anything that has to do with Peshawar gets raided as well.

I have funny instances with these refugees. In school, this Afghan kid invited me over to play ball at his house I met his parents and one of the first things they ask me is if I support ISI LMAOOOOOO

Another instance was when my cousin married an Afghan girl. Her family almost disowned her cuz she "fell in love with a Pakistani". My fam didn't give a single f. The couple still gets stares and side eyes everytime they go to an Afghan restaurant.

Another thing about these cretaures is that they are always so stuck in the past to the point they can't move ahead. They will tell you how great Durrani was and Popalzai and Mohammadzai to the point their national collective conscience refuses to move ahead, which is why they stampede for Pakistani visas in Jalalabad LMAO.

Most Indians I have met are actually chill. I think it has to do with education tbh.

@Dalit Thoughts?
 
P

padamchen

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 11, 2016
11,779
-37
9,148
Country
India
Location
India
@waz @pakistan forever

Will there be old school retaliation by Pakistanis against the Afghans now?

Or is that only reserved for Indians?

Serious question. Not baiting you.

This really messed up their evening. Luckily not too many others around to witness the humiliation.

@Indus Pakistan ?

Cheers, Doc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom