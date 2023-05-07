What's new

Owaisi : Civil war has begun in India

Catalystic

Catalystic

Obviously, these will spread. India creating its own misery, as usual.
Will divide the bitter people in the country on many grounds…..will break into many parts easily.

Just making it easier and easier as Ghazwa e Hind fast approaches. This time this pathetic hindutva country will finally be taught a permanent lesson. InshAllah
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

legacytiger18 said:
Wow, yes, in PDF world :)
Click to expand...
FvY-7ysXwAAbkcb.jpeg
FvWJKFNaAAApgT8.jpeg
FuWGYyUXgAELeOb.jpeg
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

Joe Shearer said:
As a long-time admirer of Owaisi (the older brother, Asaduddin, not the moron, Akbaruddin), I am really disappointed by his behaviour and his speeches during the last one week or so.
Click to expand...
He is taunting Napusank Sanghis.

Christians and Muslims have joined hands to attack Hindus in Manipur.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Yeah pretty much everywhere

The hate is flowing in India

Hindutva is our greatest weapon against India

Joe Shearer said:
As a long-time admirer of Owaisi (the older brother, Asaduddin, not the moron, Akbaruddin), I am really disappointed by his behaviour and his speeches during the last one week or so.
Click to expand...

What do you want him to do exactly

Communities are being pushed to the wall
He spent years trying to deny Jinnah's message, you have countless speeches of him trying to do that and defend India



But he literally has no more choice and Indian Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and even some Hindu are just totally exasperated and that's now turning into anger and hatred
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

Hindutva will be the undoing of india, that religious conflicts are being fired up everywhere. Chickens are coming home to roost. Time to pay for its crimes are coming soon.
Keep spreading that shit, gonna love it when india gets a taste of her own “incredible-ness” that it loves showing to few brainwashed white people
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Joe Shearer said:
As a long-time admirer of Owaisi (the older brother, Asaduddin, not the moron, Akbaruddin), I am really disappointed by his behaviour and his speeches during the last one week or so.
Click to expand...
Yup, younger one is the pits, a very crass individual.

but barrister sb will do what barrister sabs do, he can only retreat but so many inches before viciously lunging fwd like a fearsome cobra.
 
L

legacytiger18

Catalystic said:
Obviously, these will spread. India creating its own misery, as usual.
Will divide the bitter people in the country on many grounds…..will break into many parts easily.

Just making it easier and easier as Ghazwa e Hind fast approaches. This time this pathetic hindutva country will finally be taught a permanent lesson. InshAllah
Click to expand...
Haha, Owaisi is a politician, and he talks anything that will build up his vote bank back in Hyderabad. Nothing of this sort is happening, and it wud nt happen either. India is much more secure than 10 years before .
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

iamnobody said:
He is taunting Napusank Sanghis.

Christians and Muslims have joined hands to attack Hindus in Manipur.
Click to expand...
It isn't like that.

This is NOT a religious strife.

The plains tribes are Meitei, largely Hindu, with a very, very small number of Bengali migrants who are also numbered among the Meitei, but are Muslim.

The hill tribes are Kuki, or Tuensang Naga, or Mizo. They are very largely Christian. There is also a refugee component, drifted in from Myanmar.

The clash is between hilltribes and urban tribes.

-=virus=- said:
Yup, younger one is the pits, a very crass individual.

but barrister sb will do what barrister sabs do, he can only retreat but so many inches before viciously lunging fwd like a fearsome cobra.
Click to expand...
So far he has been very sensible and balanced. Brilliant man.
 
xeuss

xeuss

BJP thinks it is going to Indianise Kashmir. Instead, we will see, potentially, the Kashmirisation of India.

- Pratap Bhanu Mehta, August 6, 2019, Indian Express "The story of Indian democracy written in blood and betrayal"
 

