Overview of the combined military arsenal of the GCC

For military enthusiasts and in particular those interested in developments within the Arab world, there should be an military encyclopedia for the entire Arab world and all Arab countries. Updated on an annual basis.It could/should be divided into military branches and into military purchases from abroad and indigenous/local military projects. Some/a large portion of such projects are obviously confidential and not publicly known but I am talking about just publicly known projects, military purchases and numbers.I find the secrecy and different data publicized by various sources frustrating.If I am not wrong, NATO has some kind of open military encyclopedia that is kept updated on an annual basis.As strange as this might sound, English/Arabic Wikipedia might be the best open source to get an overview of this.I mean such a military encyclopedia would also give a great overview of what military branches need strengthening and which not. In other words it gives a nice overview.