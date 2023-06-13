What's new

Overseas Roshan digital account is finally at zero

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,590
10
22,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fb.watch

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch fb.watch

Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
32,436
14
33,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch fb.watch

Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan
Click to expand...
Ishaqa Daku ...lollll ... so where the money go ?
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
19,689
-22
28,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch fb.watch

Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan
Click to expand...

You declared war against your own diaspora because your idiots

Considering they send about 30 billion per years, you people are freaking morons
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
4,086
2
5,545
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Don’t mind the OP.

He is a PTI fanboy but he’s too depressed.

Honestly, you’d be a numbskull not to withdraw from Roshan Digital Account when Dar is a FM.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
12,334
19
14,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch fb.watch

Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan
Click to expand...
Bhai, paisy tu PTI k thy, or middle fingure bhi PTI ko? Wah bhai. 😁
loose-talk-sara-mood-kharab-kar-diya.gif
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
7,289
-3
7,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch fb.watch

Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan
Click to expand...




I am sure the patriotic noonies, honest diesel dudes, Mr 10% Juniors, and Na Pak Foujies will step up and do the right thing for Pakistan
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2022
572
0
691
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch fb.watch

Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan
Click to expand...
Sure, go ahead and rise 🤣🤣
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2022
572
0
691
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
3.1 billion spent by government.
1.1 withdrawn by actual owners the overseas Pakistani.
1.1 billion retracted from State bank and deposited in other banks.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ziaulislam
What's going to happen to Pakistan economy and exports!?
Replies
7
Views
647
epebble
E
Zibago
Withdrawals from Roshan Digital Accounts: rumor turned into reality
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
4K
Olympus81
O
ghazi52
Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
313ghazi
313ghazi
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan's Roshan Digital Account Exceeds 3 Billion Holding in 16 month
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as RDA deposits cross $4.5bn
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom