Overseas Roshan digital account is finally at zero

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 21,590
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف | روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount | By Samaa TV | Facebook
روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاونٹس میں آنے والے 6.1 ارب ڈالر ختم ہونے کا انکشاف #SamaaTV #News #BreakingNews #RoshanDigitalAccount
fb.watch
Overseas youthias have done damage to Pakistan
But we will rise from ashes and middle finger to all those youthias damaging Pakistan