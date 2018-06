A Pew Research study said that the number of Indians living abroad were much higher than the UN estimate for the same time. It said 15.6 million Indians were living abroad which meantIncidentally, India was the top most country to receive remittances ($69 billion) from its migrants for the same year, followed by China ($64 billion) and Philippines ($29 billion).President and CEO of Western Union in an article for the World Economic Forum quoted a National Foundation for American Policy study saidIn case of pakistan, if there are more millionaires and billionaires from pakistani origin then one way good for country and they have tendency to start business back at home(depends on investment climate)...