Overseas Pakistanis got scammed by fake NADRA website for over 2 years

Double-check the domain and website before using the online payment method because money transferred via Money Gram is impossible to be retrieved. Just because there is an “HTTP” before a website doesn’t mean it’s been verified by the Government of Pakistan Submitting personal information for registration on unofficial websites can lead to identity theft, blackmailing, and online harassment Never share One Time Passwords received on the phone number or email address with anyone. Using 2 step authentications on social media platforms and online banking can also help in the prevention of cyber-attacks. Keep debit and credit card information private and do not share it on every website online.