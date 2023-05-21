What's new

Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Be Arrested For ‘Anti State’ Social Media Remarks

Fwnxt8JaUAUeDjo


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660274471767244802
 
What a great army that not only wants to oppress people in its own borders. Now it wants to control expats overseas. Live like robots. Never dare to criticise the holy army.

What a bunch of thin skinned jokers.
 
I will run anti Pakistan army and Anti PMLN propaganda on my social media just due to this. دھمکی
جو اکھاڑنا ہے اکھاڑ لو
 
Extracts from a tweet.
(NICOP) Nadra Card/Pakistani passport should be blocked Their entry into Pakistan should be banned Or file a case and share DATA at the airports and they should be arrested at the airports as soon as they come to Pakistan These people have destroyed the image of Pakistan and made the country a spectacle
 
Please yes! Please ban my wife as well. She hates the army. Put her whole family on the list too. I want it so she can’t visit Pakistan anymore and her family can’t leave Pakistan to come see us. Specifically her sisters and mothers 😏
 
How many are these fools going to ban?

@Joe Shearer I need your input here. How do you view these developments? Where is Pakistan headed?
 
This guy himself is overseas in Canada.
Running a business there.
instafoodslimited.ca

INSTA Foods Limited

Top quality, 100% organic dehydrated fruit powders, vegetable powders, and spices. We produce nutritious powders for smoothies, cooking, and more.
instafoodslimited.ca

I will ask my friends in Canada to run campaign against his company.
 

