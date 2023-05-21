Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Be Arrested For ‘Anti State’ Social Media Remarks

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
New Recruit
Yep if you are Moonis Elahi and co.Are making offshore assets and bank accounts Anti-State?
People send it to their families out of necessity.Will the army also beg expats for remittances I wonder.
Extracts from a tweet.I will run anti Pakistan army and Anti PMLN propaganda on my social media just due to this. دھمکی
جو اکھاڑنا ہے اکھاڑ لو
People send it to their families out of necessity.
Please yes! Please ban my wife as well. She hates the army. Put her whole family on the list too. I want it so she can’t visit Pakistan anymore and her family can’t leave Pakistan to come see us. Specifically her sisters and mothers 😏
Just when you think this govt/estab can't be anymore stupider, they defy expectations.
This guy himself is overseas in Canada.Extracts from a tweet.
(NICOP)نادرا کارڈ/پاکستانی پاسپورٹ بلاک
ان کی پاکستان میں اینٹری BAN
یا مقدمے بنا کر ائیرپورٹس پر DATA شئیر کر دیں اور پاکستان آتے ہی ائیرپورٹس پر ان کو گرفتار کیا جائے