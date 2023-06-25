What's new

Overseas Pakistani getting cheated in Land scam projects

This video is going round on social media.
A man is very angry and protesting with a letter in his hand. He says he paid 1 caror rupees to Park view Housing project which belongs to Politician Aleem khan. Only to be told that no land was sold to him as per housing authority records.
Anyone knows the details?
Because this is very concerning for us the overseas Pakistani.
Just to correct you, its park view city
 
Only way you are going to do business in Pakistan as overseas is if you have boots on the ground and ready to get your hands dirty if you know what I mean.
 

