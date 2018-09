Hi guys,



As you all know that as of today registration for by-elections have begun for overseas Pakistani the last date to register is up until the 5th.



I was going to register but I have a query. Once you register as an overseas Pakistani your name will be crossed off from the local register and therefor you will not be able to vote from Pakistan. It is important for several reasons for your name to be in the voting register and I'm scared that if I sign up for voting as an overseas it will be hard to switch back to the local register. I only go to Pakistan for a limited time, during my summer or winter holidays and I can't afford to spend time visiting the election commission office to change my vote back to the local register. As we all known nothing is straight forward in Pakistan, you have to make several trips and there is no guarantee that ECP will put me back on the local register. I have a local address in Pakistan of course however I don't have time to spare visiting their office.



Has anyone signed up for overseas voting?

Click to expand...