Overload's Farhad Humayun passes away

The news was announced on the band's official page with a call for prayers.
Farhad Humayun, the founder and drummer of the iconic Pakistani band Overload with a musical career spanning over two decades, passed away on Tuesday.
The news was announced by the band's official Facebook page.
"The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art," read the post announcing his death.
"He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today. We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: 'I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring'. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a Riot."
The post did not mention the cause of Humayun's death but in 2018 the musician, in his 40s, revealed that he had a brain tumour that was being operated on by the "world's greatest surgeon".
An ace drummer
Humayun's musical journey didn't start with drums but the instructment appeared to be his calling from the start.
"I got into playing music when I reached the eighth grade, and made friends who were like-minded [...] I used to play the guitar until someone advised me to try playing the drums. And when I did, I got to know that this was the instrument for me," he said in a 2013 interview with Dawn.
"Even before I got my hands on a real drum kit, I used to imitate drumming on different objects using sticks and pencils, as if I were playing a real drum kit."
"I produce music for myself, Overload, and other bands, and also direct videos. I don’t keep myself limited to a particular thing, and keep exploring new facets," he had said.
Speaking about his foray into singing as the frontman for Overload, he spoke of usually not stepping into the limelight. "Due to the nature of the instrument I play, I’ve been mostly behind the drums, and playing the drums for almost 20 years now."
