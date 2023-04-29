What's new

Overhyped HIMARS 'Hits & Misses' 6 Times To Sink Its Target In Live-Fire Drills In The South China Sea

Overhyped HIMARS ‘Hits & Misses’ 6 Times To Sink Its Target In Live-Fire Drills In The South China Sea​

By Tanmay Kadam - April 27, 2023

One of the US Army’s most popular weapons, the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), missed its target during a live-fire exercise in the South China Sea on April 26.

The live-fire exercise was part of this year’s edition of the annual US-Philippines’ Balikatan’ military exercises, and the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. observed from a tower with US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson seated beside him as the much-touted High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS missed its target, which was a decommissioned warship.

The two HIMARS launchers fired six times at the former Philippine navy corvette, BRP Pangasinan, and missed each time; however, a barrage of ordnance from the US and Philippine artillery and aircraft finally sank the vessel.
 

