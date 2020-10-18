Overhead cables to go underground in Dhaka by Nov: Taposh

DalalErMaNodi
The mayor said that cable operators will start working to lay the cables underground from tomorrow
View attachment 680528
Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said all overhead cables in the capital will be removed by November this year.
"Cable operators will start working to lay the cables underground from tomorrow," the mayor said on Sunday.
Earlier on October 12, the Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) announced a countrywide shutdown of the Internet, data connectivity and associated services from October 18, from 10am to 1pm, daily, to press home their demands including withdrawal of the decision of removing overhead cables.
The service providers – ISPAB and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) – claimed that the Dhaka South City Corporation started removing overhead cables from all roads in August to beautify the city without serving any prior notice to internet service providers and cable TV operators.
In the last two months, ISPAB and COAB members have faced an estimated loss of Tk20 crore due to the removal of cables, the organisations claimed.
On October 17, The ISPAB and the COAB postponed their countrywide three-hour daily strike that was supposed to start today following a meeting with the Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
However, they will further decide regarding the matter after a meeting with Dhaka South City Corporation officials, which is scheduled to be held today.
Currently, around 85 lakh out of 10.80 crore internet subscribers in the country use broadband internet connections.
Source
