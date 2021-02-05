Overground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested at Delhi airport upon deportation from Qatar

Munib Sofi, a resident of Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir, was working for Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter at Kulgam last year.

from the Indira Gandhi Internation Airport in Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday., the police said. A lookout notice was issued against Sofi after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.“Role of the said OGW surfaced in FIR no 58/2020 U/S 13, 18, 19, 38, 39 ULA(P) Act. An accused arrested in the said case disclosed that he along with other OGWs were collecting money for JeM from various districts in Kashmir and were handing over the collected amount to Muneeb Ahmad Sofi who was in Qatar and was in contact with an active terrorist of JeM Waleed Bhai R/O Pakitan for purchase of arms and ammunition from Pakistan, the police said in a statement."A lookout notice was published against Muneeb and a non-bailable warrant u/s 25 Police Act was obtained from the concerned court,” it added.Earlier on Monday, the security forces had arrested two overground workers of JeM from Pulwama district. “Police along with Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora area who are involved in providing shelter, support and logistics,” a police official had said.He had further stated that said the arrested persons were also transporting arms and ammunition of the militants in Awantipora and Tral areas of the district and passing sensitive information to the JeM terrorists.