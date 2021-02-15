What's new

Overcoming lies, disinformation and propaganda on PDF

Through my time on PDF I have noticed that there is a HUGE VOLUME of lies, disinformation and propaganda directed at Pakistan and Pakistanis from a particular group of people. For years this was ignored but now it is becoming ridiculous to he point where the propagandists are making claims that are completely ridiculous and insane. All these claims NEVR have ANY CREDIBLE & GENUINE evidence to back them up yet we still seem to put up with them. Should persistent offenders be permanently banned? Should we ignore them so that the propagandists completely discredit themselves and their beliefs? What is the best course of action?

I want to hear the thoughts of fellow Pakistanis and our allies
 
